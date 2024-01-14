en English
author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:05 am EST
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino

At the 2024 Australian Open, fifth-seed Andrey Rublev triumphed over a formidable challenge from Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild, ranked World No. 78. The tension-filled match saw Rublev score a victory with a 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10-6) scoreline, marking his seventh time advancing to the second round in his eight appearances at the Australian Open.

Rublev’s Hard-Fought Win

Rublev’s win was not easily achieved. The match featured a significant comeback by Seyboth Wild during a crucial match point in the final set. However, Rublev was able to regain control and secure the win. Rublev’s powerful groundstrokes and a strong start to the season, including a title win in Hong Kong, tipped the scales in his favor.

Seyboth Wild’s Formidable Challenge

Seyboth Wild, though more comfortable on clay, posed a serious challenge on the hard court. The Brazilian player’s resilience was on full display, especially when he broke Rublev’s service game and led the first set with a 3-0 lead. Despite this early setback, Rublev managed to recover and eventually clinch the victory.

Reflections and Other Results

Reflecting on the match, Rublev acknowledged Seyboth Wild’s abilities and the challenge he posed, recalling his friend Daniil Medvedev’s previous loss to Seyboth Wild at the 2023 French Open. Other notable results saw Jannik Sinner triumph over Botic van de Zandschulp, Marin Cilic’s defeat to Fabian Marozsan, and in the women’s draw, Maria Sakkari’s straight-set victory over Japan’s Nao Hibino.

Sakkari’s Strong Start

In the women’s draw, Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari displayed her prowess by defeating Japan’s Nao Hibino in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, in just 71 minutes. Sakkari capitalized on her recent success at the United Cup, where she won all three of her matches, signaling a strong start to her 2024 season. This performance is particularly significant for Sakkari, as it marks her first time winning her opening four matches in a season since 2021, and it represents a return to form at a Grand Slam after being eliminated in the first round of the last three majors in 2023.

Australia Brazil Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

