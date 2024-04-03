Rozier's 34-Point Explosion Leads Heat to Crucial 109-99 Victory Over Knicks, Bolsters Playoff Hopes

Miami Heat's Terry Rozier shone brightly in a pivotal match against the New York Knicks, netting 34 points, including a decisive 3-pointer with just 34 seconds left on the clock, propelling the Heat to a 109-99 win on Tuesday night. This victory not only showcased Rozier's scoring prowess but also significantly enhanced Miami's prospects for securing a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Heat's Collective Effort Overcomes Knicks

While Rozier stole the spotlight with his 10-for-15 shooting performance, he was well supported by teammates Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Haywood Highsmith, who scored 17, 15, and 14 points, respectively. The game, which featured a late surge by the Knicks, tested the Heat's resilience. According to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, this match was a testament to the team's commitment, especially on the defensive front, introducing new players like Rozier to the intense rivalry of Heat-Knicks encounters.

Knicks' Comeback Thwarted

