Royal AM Women's Team Struggles with Unpaid Salaries Amid Owner's Tax Controversy

The Royal AM women's football team, under the helm of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is currently in the throes of a financial crisis. The players have not received their salaries for December and January. Richard Makhoba, the club's management leader, met with the players to clarify that their salaries remained unpaid due to the expiration of their contracts. However, this has sparked discontent among the players, with some contemplating returning to their former clubs.

In addition to the salary dispute, Royal AM's decision to onboard new players and dismiss 10 existing ones, without seeking the technical team's counsel, has added to the prevailing turmoil. The players' dissatisfaction extends to the changes in treatment and care, particularly concerning injuries, since their move from Bloemfontein Celtic.

MaMkhize's Tax Controversy Casts a Shadow

The failure to pay salaries has been linked to MaMkhize's current tax controversy. She stands accused of evading over R12-million in tax, a charge which has led to a warrant of execution for her movable property. The financial challenges of the Royal AM boss have direct implications for the football club, affecting the players' morale and the overall functioning of the team.

The South African Football Players Union acknowledged the issue. However, it noted the limitations in addressing it due to the amateur status of women's football. The club's general manager insists that they have no obligation to pay the players outside the season, as they are amateurs without contracts.