Roxanne Myers: A Beacon of Resilience in Centenary Gymnastics

Roxanne Myers, a senior gymnast at Centenary College in Louisiana, has defied the odds and become a beacon of resilience and determination. Despite the arduous transition from club to college gymnastics, Myers was poised to excel in her sophomore season, only to be sidelined by an unfortunate preseason shoulder injury, involving two labral tears and significant ligament damage. The severity of the damage necessitated surgery and put her out of the competitive arena.

Myers' Transition from Athlete to Supporter

During this challenging period, Myers shifted her role from being an active participant on the mat to a supportive pillar for her teammates. She provided the much-needed backbone during competitions, standing by her team and proving that her contributions went beyond her physical performances. Her unwavering support did not go unnoticed; Centenary gymnastics head coach, Dr. Meg Crowley, acknowledged her leadership and the significant impact of her supportive presence.

A Persistent Pursuit of Passion

Myers' passion for gymnastics remained undeterred. Making the tough decision to concentrate solely on the uneven bars event, she faced the challenge head-on, despite the apparent obstacle presented by her shoulder injury. Her determined spirit was palpable throughout her four years with the team, her dedication serving as a testament to her love for the sport.

The Role of Support in Recovery

Throughout her recovery journey, Myers has emphasized the importance of having a supportive network. According to her, the presence of such a network can significantly impact the healing process. Her story serves as a reminder of the power of unity and mutual support in overcoming adversities.

As the Centenary Gymnastics team prepares to host Alaska and Talladega in their upcoming meet at the Gold Dome, Myers' story continues to inspire her teammates and the larger gymnastics community. Her journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.