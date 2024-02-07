Rowland Smith Triumphs at Dannevirke Shearing Championships, Gears Up for Golden Shears

In a riveting display of skill and finesse, seasoned shearer Rowland Smith clinched his seventh victory in eight years at the annual Dannevirke A&P Show Shearing and Woolhandling Championships. Despite placing last among the four finalists, Smith's superior quality shearing over 20 sheep ensured his win, besting runner-up Toa Henderson by a razor-thin margin of 0.15 points.

Smith's Triumph: Quality Over Speed

The Northland-based shearer secured his win with a final score of 57.6 points, a testament to his meticulous shearing style that prioritises quality over speed. His competitor, Toa Henderson, who had completed the race in 15 minutes and 40 seconds, fell short with a final score of 57.75 points. Smith's victory underlines the timeless adage that 'slow and steady wins the race'.

Golden Shears: The Next Challenge

This win has intensified anticipation for Smith's return to the prestigious Golden Shears open title defense in Masterton. With an impressive record of eight wins in nine years, Smith is a veritable force to be reckoned with on the shearing stage. As he gears up for the tournament, in his 18th season in the open class, the spotlight is firmly on Smith.

Smith's Illustrious Career

Smith's illustrious career includes a staggering 177 finals wins, among which is the coveted 2014 world title in Ireland. The Dannevirke championship win only adds another feather to his already well-adorned cap.

Other Victorious Moments

The championship was not only a celebration of Smith's triumph but also witnessed victories in other categories. Te Ua Wilcox won the senior final, Danielle Mauger from West Australia bagged the intermediate final, while Marshall Buckman claimed the junior title. Kevin Noone from Ireland secured the novice final. Keryn Herbert from Te Kūiti continued her winning streak with the open woolhandling title, following a previous win at Taihape.

Event Attracts a Large Number of Competitors

With 135 shearers and 66 woolhandlers, some participating in both categories, the event attracted a significant number of competitors. The majority are now gearing up for the next challenge at the North Island Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Marton. As the shearing season continues, all eyes will be on these talented individuals who continue to uphold and promote the art of shearing.