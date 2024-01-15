Rowan 'Rooster' Andrews: A Tragic Loss for Football Community and Police Force

Rowan 'Rooster' Andrews, a 33-year-old police officer and local footballer, was found deceased at Laverton Railway Station in Melbourne, 25 kilometers from the city's central business district, in the early hours of last Friday. His untimely demise has led to an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from friends, family, and the football community, illuminating the profound impact he had on the lives of those around him.
A Life Remembered
Andrews, a married father of two who hailed from Tasmania, was remembered fondly by those who knew him. Descriptions of 'great bloke,' 'natural leader,' and 'Mr Dependable' echoed in the condolences paid to him. His charismatic personality and commitment to his roles, both as a police officer and a footballer, were visible in the respect he commanded.
A Storied Football Career
Andrews' impact on Australian football was significant, as he left a lasting impression on various football clubs across the country. He had a distinguished tenure at Ainslie Football Club from 2009, where he contributed to two premierships. His persona as a 'gentle giant' and a 'pillar' of the football community was particularly cherished at Yarraville Seddon Eagles.
His football career also saw him on the Adelaide Crows' rookie list. He played for clubs in the Tasmanian State League and NEAFL before moving to local clubs in Victoria. His versatility and dedication shone through in the football landscape of Australia, making his loss even more significant.
Investigation Underway
Victoria Police are preparing a report for the Coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding Andrews' death at Laverton Railway Station. The football community and all those who knew Rowan 'Rooster' Andrews await answers with heavy hearts, hoping for clarity in this tragic event.