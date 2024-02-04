Roughnecks' Valiant Effort Falls Short Against the Rock

The Toronto Rock emerged victorious in their recent clash against the Calgary Roughnecks, ending the game with a 9-7 lead, thereby maintaining their dominant position in the National Lacrosse League. Despite a spirited performance from Haiden Dickson, who achieved a hat trick, the Roughnecks were unable to clinch the win.

Strong Performances Despite Loss

Even in defeat, the Roughnecks showcased some noteworthy performances. Besides Dickson's hat trick, Zach Currier served as a significant contributor, adeptly scooping up 13 loose balls. Furthermore, Tanner Cook added to the scorecard with a goal and three assists, and Thomas Hoggarth, Tyler Pace, and Jesse King also netted goals. The team's goalie, Christian Del Bianco, added to his record with two assists and 32 saves, underscoring his importance to the team.

Rock's Defensive Mastery

It was the Rock's robust defensive gameplay and their goalie Nick Rose's formidable performance that secured their win. Rose, who completed his 100th career win with this match, was instrumental in defending the Rock's lead by making 38 saves. Tom Schreiber led the scoreboard with 2 goals and 5 assists, while Mark Matthews also made a notable contribution with 5 assists.

Looking Forward

This defeat marks the Roughnecks' second consecutive loss, the previous one being against the New York Riptide. However, the team has a chance to redeem themselves in their next encounter with the Toronto Rock, which is scheduled for the following Saturday in Toronto at 5 p.m. MST. They also look forward to returning to their home venue, the Saddledome, on February 18, for a match against Halifax, fondly known as the East Coast Kitchen Party.