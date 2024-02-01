Rotherham United Secures Femi Seriki on Loan from Sheffield United

In a strategic move, Rotherham United has secured the services of 20-year-old wing-back, Femi Seriki, on a loan deal from Sheffield United for the remainder of the season. Manchester-born Seriki, who began his football career at Bury, is set to join Rotherham United to fill the void left by Dexter Lembikisa's exit.

From Bury to Sheffield: Seriki's Journey

Seriki's journey in professional football began with Bury, where he spent time on the bench but never made it to the field for the first team. In September 2019, he switched loyalties to Sheffield United, later being loaned out to Beerschot in Belgium. However, his stint there was short-lived as he featured in only one game before being recalled by Sheffield.

His debut for Sheffield United came in March 2022 in a full match against Nottingham Forest. Post his debut, Seriki had a loan transfer to Boston United in the National League. His next destination was Rochdale in League Two, where he was loaned for an entire season and made thirty-five appearances across all competitions.

Rotherham Welcomes Seriki

Prior to the move to Rotherham, Seriki played in two cup competitions for Sheffield United this season. Rotherham United, currently battling to avoid relegation from the second tier of English football, has expressed a warm welcome to Seriki. The club is hopeful that the addition of the young and talented Seriki will bolster the team's performance in the remainder of the season.

A Win-Win Deal

The loan deal appears to suit all parties involved. While Rotherham gets to fill a crucial gap in the team, Sheffield United retains a promising player, as reflected in their offer of a contract extension to Seriki. For Seriki, this is an opportunity to gain more experience and prove his mettle in a challenging environment.