Ross Branch Fights to Maintain Lead in 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship Ahead of Portugal Race

Ross Branch, a top local rider, is gearing up for a significant challenge as he aims to keep his lead in the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) during the upcoming BP Ultimate Rally-Raid in Portugal. After a stellar performance in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Branch leads the championship, but faces stiff competition from seasoned riders like Ricky Brabec and Andrien van Beveren.

Advertisment

Rising to the Challenge

Branch's journey to the top of the W2RC standings is a testament to his skill and determination. With a second-place finish in Abu Dhabi, he secured 20 points, boosting his total to 50. This achievement followed a strong showing at the 2024 Dakar Rally, where he bagged 30 points. Branch now stands on the verge of making history, as he could amass up to 75 points if he conquers the challenging terrains of Portugal and Spain. However, the road ahead is fraught with obstacles, as the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid spans over 1,758 km and attracts some of the most formidable names in rally-raid racing.

Formidable Foes

Advertisment

Among Branch's chief rivals is Ricky Brabec, the Dakar Rally winner who currently trails Branch by 12 points. Brabec, who missed the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, is poised to make a comeback in Portugal, adding an extra layer of competition. Additionally, Aaron Mare, who rounds out the top three in the standings, will not be participating in the BP Rally-Raid, potentially reshaping the leaderboard. The race also features heavyweights like Andrien van Beveren and Pablo Quintanilla, both of whom have previously clinched the W2RC title and are capable of mounting a serious challenge to Branch's lead.

Team Dynamics

Branch's success is not solely