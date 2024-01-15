Ross Bjork: The Next Athletic Director at Ohio State University?

In a significant development on the collegiate sports landscape, Texas A&M's Athletic Director, Ross Bjork, is reportedly the prime candidate for the coveted position of Athletic Director at Ohio State University. The decision comes following the announcement of Gene Smith's retirement, who held the position for an impactful 18-year tenure. Smith's departure in August 2023 has left a void that Ohio State University is keen to fill with a competent successor.

A Glance at Bjork's Track Record

Bringing a wealth of experience within college athletics, Ross Bjork is no stranger to the demands of an Athletic Director role. At the age of 36, he was the youngest Athletic Director in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) at Western Kentucky in 2010. Bjork later moved to Ole Miss, where he navigated the program successfully during the Hugh Freeze era, notwithstanding the subsequent controversies, including the Freeze scandal and an NCAA investigation.

Bjork at Texas A&M: Achievements and Controversies

At Texas A&M, Bjork's tenure was marked with significant achievements and a few controversies. Under his leadership, the Aggies enjoyed an Orange Bowl season in 2020 and secured the top recruiting class in 2022. However, his term was not without its share of criticism, particularly for the hefty buyout clause in Jimbo Fisher's contract.

Ohio State's Athletic Leadership: A Legacy of Excellence

Ohio State University's Athletic Department is recognized as one of the most successful in the nation, both financially and in terms of sporting achievements. The Athletic Director position at Ohio State is therefore highly influential and carries considerable responsibility. Despite a tradition of promoting internal candidates, with successes like Pat Chun, Martin Jarmond, and Heather Lyke, Ohio State seems ready to embrace an external contender in Bjork.