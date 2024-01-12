en English
India

Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy

In a significant development, the Roshanara Club, a historic establishment located in Delhi, has made its outdoor sports facilities accessible to the general public. This move, initiated and executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), came into effect from January 13, shedding new light on the club’s future.

Opening the Gates

The public can now avail themselves of facilities for lawn tennis, basketball, football, and mini-football. These amenities, once the privilege of club members, are now open to the masses at a nominal fee, marking a significant shift in the club’s operations.

Past Controversies

This decision follows a contentious period in the club’s history. In September of the previous year, the DDA sealed the club after its two leases expired. The leases, granted during the era of the British Raj, provided the club with occupancy rights over two parcels of land. Each lease lasted for 30 years, with the possibility of two 30-year extensions, leading to a maximum occupancy period of 90 years.

The first lease commenced in September 1922, and the second in January 1928, culminating in August 2012 and December 2017, respectively. Following the end of these lease periods, there were no provisions for renewal or extension. Despite this, the club continued to occupy the expanse of 23.29 acres of land, leading to a contentious dispute.

Financial Implications

In response to the unauthorized occupation of the land beyond the lease’s expiration, the DDA demanded a staggering Rs 2,485.76 crore in damages from the club. This dispute, coupled with the recent opening of the club’s facilities to the public, marks a pivotal moment in the club’s long-standing history.

As the Roshanara Club begins this new chapter, its role in the community continues to evolve, offering a space for both recreation and reflection on the intricacies of land rights and historical legacies.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

