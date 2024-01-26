Roseville Welcomes Iron Rose FC, Its First Semi-Pro Women's Soccer Team

It's a historic moment for Roseville, California, as it welcomes its first semi-professional women's soccer team, Iron Rose FC. The team is set to make its debut in the 2024 season as part of the Women's Premiere Soccer League (WPSL). With its matches slated to be hosted at the football stadium of West Park High School, the city is abuzz with anticipation.

Iron Rose FC: A Nod to Roseville's History

The name Iron Rose FC is more than just a moniker. It pays tribute to Roseville's rich railroad history and the city's name by encapsulating the essence of both strength and beauty—an apt representation of the formidable women who will be taking to the field. This blend of local history and forward-thinking inclusivity represents a significant moment for the city.

WPSL: A Launchpad for Rising Soccer Stars

The WPSL, now entering its 26th season, is recognized as the pinnacle of semi-professional women's soccer in the United States. Positioned just below the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the WPSL has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many soccer stars. The league's impact on women's soccer is evident with 109 former WPSL players being drafted into the NWSL in the last five drafts, and a whopping 40% of WPSL players making NWSL preseason rosters.

Iron Rose FC: The Newest Addition to the Pac North Conference

Iron Rose FC is all set to join the ranks of the WPSL's Pac North Conference. It will be the third team from the Sacramento region to do so, following California Storm and FC Davis. The inclusion of Iron Rose FC is expected to intensify the competition in the Pac North Conference, offering a thrilling prospect for soccer enthusiasts in the region and beyond.