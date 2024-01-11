en English
Australia

Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season

After a month-long hiatus and extensive renovations, Western Sydney’s Rosehill Gardens, a renowned racing venue, is set to swing its gates open once again. This reopening follows the venue’s last event held on December 2, paving the way for the anticipated 10-race January Cup meeting.

Track Restoration and Ideal Growth Conditions

The renovation work at Rosehill Gardens included a meticulous coring and top dressing of the course proper. This process was carried out with a specific objective in mind – to prepare the track for the upcoming racing meeting. The Australian Turf Club’s Head of Racing and Wagering, James Ross, expressed a sense of satisfaction with the outcome of the renovations, attributing success to the perfect combination of ideal growing conditions and ample natural rainfall. This blend of elements has significantly improved the condition of the course proper, thereby enhancing the quality of the return to racing.

Return of the Champions

Adding to the anticipation, the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained horse, Alligator Blood, a seven-time major winner, made his first public appearance of the year at the Rosehill Gardens barrier trials. The horse racing scene is abuzz with excitement as Group 1 performers like Aethelflaed, the VRC Oaks runner-up, are also gearing up for the upcoming races, including the prestigious Australian Oaks at Royal Randwick.

Comebacks and Future Plans

One horse to watch out for is Think It Over, the winner of the 2022 Queen Elizabeth Stakes. After recovering from a tendon injury, he plans to make a comeback in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes at Randwick. His triumph at the 7 Stakes last spring marked a significant return from his injury. His stablemate, Hope In Your Heart, is lined up to follow a similar racing path as the previous year, with major races such as the Doncaster Mile and Queen Of The Turf Stakes being potential targets.

The reopening of Rosehill Gardens, coupled with the return of some of the racing world’s most celebrated equine athletes, promises to usher in an exhilarating season of horse racing.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

