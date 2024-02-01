Rosedale Middle School Cheer Squad Claims Third Consecutive National Championship

The Rosedale Middle School cheer squad has etched their name in history, winning their third consecutive national championship at the JAMZ Nationals in Las Vegas. The victory came after two days of impeccable performances, with not a single deduction. This accomplishment speaks volumes about the talent, dedication, and teamwork of the cheer squad members and their coaches.

Unwavering Talent and Diligence

The team's success can be attributed to their relentless pursuit of perfection and the consistent execution of their routines. Comprising the squad are gifted individuals, each bringing their unique skills and energy to the team. The roster includes Sienna Bradley, Paisley Briggs, Gaby Cabatbat, Tighearnan Davis, Nevaeh DeJesus, Izzy Denaro, Grace Faust, Emma Gafford, Andrea Garcia, Brinkley Garcia, London Garde, Londyn Grantham, Harlow Hatcher, Scarlett Jackson, Eden Kronfeldt, Bella Lopez, Tristin McGlasson, Arabella Miranda, Kenslei Moore, Rylin Moore, Kylee Morgan, Rylee Newland, Tyler Panero, Hayden Reed, Annabelle Springs, Ava Tanner, Bonnie Todd, Bella Torres, and Bentley Working.

Guided by Expert Coaches

At the helm of this successful venture is head coach Baileigh Yorba, alongside assistant coach Tatiana Cotton. Their contribution to the team's success cannot be overstated. With their expert guidance, they transformed a group of talented individuals into a champion cheer squad.

Setting the Bar High in Cheerleading

The Rosedale Middle School cheer squad's victory not only highlights their skills and team spirit but also sets a new standard for excellence in the sport of cheerleading. Their success has placed the school's cheerleading program on the national map, demonstrating that with hard work, dedication, and a shared vision, anything is possible.