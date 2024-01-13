en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is taking a new challenge in the flyweight division. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Namajunas will be the main attraction at the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for March 23, 2024. Her opponent will be Amanda Ribas, an alternating competitor in the strawweight and flyweight divisions.

Moving Forward: Namajunas’ Journey to Flyweight

Namajunas, who has an 11-6 record, is striving to overcome two consecutive losses, including her first match in the flyweight division against Manon Fiorot. Prior to her shift to flyweight, Namajunas lost the strawweight title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274. At 31, she is celebrated as a two-time UFC strawweight champion, sharing the record for the second-most title fight wins in the UFC’s 115lb division with Weili Zhang.

Amanda Ribas: A Formidable Opponent

Amanda Ribas, with a 13-4 record, has experienced a rollercoaster of victories and losses since 2020. She recently secured a win over Luana Pinheiro with a spinning back elbow in a strawweight match. Ribas’ fluctuating performance in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions makes this upcoming fight a crucial one for her career trajectory.

Setting the Stage for a Showdown

The forthcoming UFC Fight Night event is slated to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Namajunas-Ribas bout promises to be a captivating showdown, with both fighters determined to solidify their positions in the flyweight division. As both fighters have signed their bout agreements, the stage is set for a faceoff that could potentially redefine their professional paths.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
50 seconds ago
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
With a racquet in hand and an unyielding spirit, Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka has climbed up to No. 32 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Recently, the promising athlete opened up about his fondness for Australia, attributing his preference for beginning the tennis year down under to the country’s relaxed atmosphere, favourable weather conditions, and
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
4 mins ago
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
4 mins ago
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
58 seconds ago
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
1 min ago
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
1 min ago
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
50 seconds
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
58 seconds
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
1 min
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
1 min
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
4 mins
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
4 mins
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
4 mins
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
5 mins
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
6 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app