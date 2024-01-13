Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is taking a new challenge in the flyweight division. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Namajunas will be the main attraction at the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for March 23, 2024. Her opponent will be Amanda Ribas, an alternating competitor in the strawweight and flyweight divisions.

Moving Forward: Namajunas’ Journey to Flyweight

Namajunas, who has an 11-6 record, is striving to overcome two consecutive losses, including her first match in the flyweight division against Manon Fiorot. Prior to her shift to flyweight, Namajunas lost the strawweight title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274. At 31, she is celebrated as a two-time UFC strawweight champion, sharing the record for the second-most title fight wins in the UFC’s 115lb division with Weili Zhang.

Amanda Ribas: A Formidable Opponent

Amanda Ribas, with a 13-4 record, has experienced a rollercoaster of victories and losses since 2020. She recently secured a win over Luana Pinheiro with a spinning back elbow in a strawweight match. Ribas’ fluctuating performance in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions makes this upcoming fight a crucial one for her career trajectory.

Setting the Stage for a Showdown

The forthcoming UFC Fight Night event is slated to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Namajunas-Ribas bout promises to be a captivating showdown, with both fighters determined to solidify their positions in the flyweight division. As both fighters have signed their bout agreements, the stage is set for a faceoff that could potentially redefine their professional paths.