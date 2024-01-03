en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Rory McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Supports Possible Unification of Tours

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Rory McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Supports Possible Unification of Tours

In a marked shift from his initial stance, professional golfer Rory McIlroy has confessed to being possibly ‘too judgmental’ towards players who chose to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour. Notorious for his strong criticism against LIV Golf, a venture offering hefty monetary incentives to lure top golfers, McIlroy has been a vocal opponent of the disruption it has caused within the PGA and European Tours. His disapproval was notably targeted at players like Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter, whom he contended would be less missed by the European team than they would miss the camaraderie of being part of it.

Understanding the Allure of LIV Golf

However, in a recent turn of events, McIlroy has acknowledged that his privileged position, akin to that of Tiger Woods, is not shared by every golfer on the tour. He now concedes to understanding the reasons behind some players opting for LIV Golf, primarily driven by the financial advantages it offers. Despite this softened stance, McIlroy continues to express his displeasure towards ex-members who speak ill of the traditional tours.

A Step Towards Unification?

Reflecting a more nuanced understanding of the situation, McIlroy also credits LIV Golf for shedding light on some systemic problems within the sport. Currently, negotiations are in progress to possibly merge the competing tours, an idea that McIlroy seems to be receptive towards. This potential unification could serve as a significant step towards mending the division within the golfing community.

Jon Rahm’s $300 Million Deal

Elite golfer Jon Rahm has recently made headlines for switching to LIV Golf, reportedly signing a deal worth a whopping $300 million. McIlroy perceives Rahm’s decision as a shrewd business move, given the ongoing negotiations and the impending possibility of the tours’ reunification in the future.

0
Finance Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
32 seconds ago
NCMI Breaks New Ground with Successful Pilot Plant Flotation Test for Lofdal Project
Breaking through the barriers of conventional mining, Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (NCMI) has announced the successful completion of pilot plant flotation test work for its Lofdal 2B-4 heavy rare earth project. Spanning a period from October to December 2023, the testing was rigorously conducted at the renowned SGS Lakefield facility. Unveiling the Potential of Lofdal
NCMI Breaks New Ground with Successful Pilot Plant Flotation Test for Lofdal Project
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
3 mins ago
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
3 mins ago
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
Valero Energy Corp.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Stock Performance
34 seconds ago
Valero Energy Corp.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Stock Performance
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
2 mins ago
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
2 mins ago
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
Latest Headlines
World News
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
20 seconds
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
37 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
46 seconds
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
1 min
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
2 mins
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
2 mins
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
2 mins
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
3 mins
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
3 mins
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
46 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app