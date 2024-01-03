Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on ‘The Overlap’ Podcast

In a rare reveal on Gary Neville’s ‘The Overlap’ podcast, Rory McIlroy, the renowned professional golfer and die-hard Manchester United enthusiast, shared a childhood memory involving his football idol, Roy Keane. The Irish golfer detailed an incident where Keane, to his surprise, declined to sign an autograph for him. The recounting of this event in the presence of Keane himself, Neville, and Ian Wright, led to a mix of surprise, defense, and humor.

Encounter at Portmarnock Links Hotel

McIlroy narrated an encounter that took place at Portmarnock Links Hotel where the Irish team was staying. Keane’s response to the young McIlroy’s request for an autograph was a terse ‘not today, kid.’ The revelation clearly took Keane aback, who, with his typical candor, tried to explain his actions by delving into the importance of timing and his mental state during the encounter.

‘Normal Roy’ – Ian Wright

As Keane scrambled to justify his behavior, Ian Wright playfully labeled Keane’s behavior as ‘Normal Roy,’ adding a humorous twist to the conversation. His jovial interjection lightened the atmosphere, and the conversation continued in high spirits.

A Positive Note to End On

Despite the initial surprise, the conversation ended on a warm note. McIlroy assured everyone present that he had long since gotten over the snub. More importantly, he confirmed that he and Keane had since reconciled and were presently ‘best of friends.’ The revelation sparked smiles all around, concluding the podcast on a positive note.