en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract

In a momentous development in the NRL circuit, the Roosters, a prominent rugby club, have ensnared Tyson Walker, a 16-year-old prodigy and the younger brother of celebrated halfback Sam Walker, with a two-year contract. Tyson, displaying potential as a fullback or five-eighth, has already been honing his skills with the Roosters during the off-season.

A Family Affair

This strategic signing opens up the thrilling possibility of the Walker brothers, Tyson and Sam, sharing the field in the NRL, a dream that their father, former NRL stalwart Ben Walker, has cherished. Ben, with an impressive track record of 135 games, expressed optimism about Tyson’s prospects and mentioned that his son could realistically make his NRL debut by 2026, considering he turns 18 midway through 2025.

Comparing Styles and Skills

While drawing parallels between Tyson’s playing style and Sam’s might be premature given Sam’s exceptional talent as a halfback, Ben noted that Tyson does exhibit a similar style. Tyson, due to his larger physique, is more likely to play as a fullback or five-eighth. Despite having limited opportunities to showcase his skills last year due to the truncated duration of the Cyril Connell competition and the GPS season, Ben highlighted Tyson’s vision on the field and skillfulness as his remarkable attributes.

Looking Forward to Exciting Times

The prospect of witnessing the Walker brothers’ synergy on the field has indeed stirred excitement among NRL fans and pundits. The Roosters’ move to sign Tyson Walker not only adds to their formidable roster but also paves the way for a fascinating narrative of brotherly camaraderie and competition in the coming years.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Tragic Driveway Incident in Toongabbie Claims Life of Child, Rishwika Salibindla
In a tragic turn of events, a one-year-old girl, Rishwika Salibindla, was fatally struck by an Audi 4WD in her family’s driveway in Toongabbie, Sydney. The incident, which occurred on a Friday afternoon, has left the family devastated and the local community in shock. The Incident The vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old man, who
Tragic Driveway Incident in Toongabbie Claims Life of Child, Rishwika Salibindla
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
12 mins ago
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
Overweight Caravans on Australian Roads: A Call for Mandatory Towing Courses
12 mins ago
Overweight Caravans on Australian Roads: A Call for Mandatory Towing Courses
Exhibition Explores Evolution of Australian Photography: A Visual Journey from the Past to the Present
5 mins ago
Exhibition Explores Evolution of Australian Photography: A Visual Journey from the Past to the Present
Tasmanian Woman Wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' Title in a Twist of Conservation
8 mins ago
Tasmanian Woman Wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' Title in a Twist of Conservation
The Block Alumni's Property Sales Reflect Show's Impact on Australian Real Estate
12 mins ago
The Block Alumni's Property Sales Reflect Show's Impact on Australian Real Estate
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
25 seconds
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
5 mins
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
8 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
8 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
8 mins
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
9 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
10 mins
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
10 mins
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
10 mins
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
13 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
21 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app