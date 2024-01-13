Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract

In a momentous development in the NRL circuit, the Roosters, a prominent rugby club, have ensnared Tyson Walker, a 16-year-old prodigy and the younger brother of celebrated halfback Sam Walker, with a two-year contract. Tyson, displaying potential as a fullback or five-eighth, has already been honing his skills with the Roosters during the off-season.

A Family Affair

This strategic signing opens up the thrilling possibility of the Walker brothers, Tyson and Sam, sharing the field in the NRL, a dream that their father, former NRL stalwart Ben Walker, has cherished. Ben, with an impressive track record of 135 games, expressed optimism about Tyson’s prospects and mentioned that his son could realistically make his NRL debut by 2026, considering he turns 18 midway through 2025.

Comparing Styles and Skills

While drawing parallels between Tyson’s playing style and Sam’s might be premature given Sam’s exceptional talent as a halfback, Ben noted that Tyson does exhibit a similar style. Tyson, due to his larger physique, is more likely to play as a fullback or five-eighth. Despite having limited opportunities to showcase his skills last year due to the truncated duration of the Cyril Connell competition and the GPS season, Ben highlighted Tyson’s vision on the field and skillfulness as his remarkable attributes.

Looking Forward to Exciting Times

The prospect of witnessing the Walker brothers’ synergy on the field has indeed stirred excitement among NRL fans and pundits. The Roosters’ move to sign Tyson Walker not only adds to their formidable roster but also paves the way for a fascinating narrative of brotherly camaraderie and competition in the coming years.