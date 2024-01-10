en English
Kuwait

Roony Bardghji: From Kuwait to Champions League Glory, the Journey of a Swedish-Syrian Football Prodigy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Roony Bardghji: From Kuwait to Champions League Glory, the Journey of a Swedish-Syrian Football Prodigy

Roony Bardghji, an 18-year-old Swedish-Syrian footballer, is carving out his path in European football. Born in the heart of Kuwait City to parents united in the ancient city of Aleppo, Syria, Bardghji’s life took a turn when he moved to Kallinge, Sweden, at the tender age of six. It was here that he sought refuge in the beautiful game of football, using it as a means to learn the language and build friendships.

Early Steps Towards Success

His talent did not go unnoticed. At age 12, Bardghji secured a trial with Tottenham Hotspur, marking the beginning of his journey in professional football. A further leap occurred on his 15th birthday when he made the move from Malmo to the Danish side, Copenhagen.

Despite enduring long commutes and battling the challenges of a new environment, Bardghji’s discipline and commitment to honing his skills prevailed. He became known for his agile and effective style of play, earning him comparisons to Lionel Messi, a childhood idol.

Record-Breaking Achievements

Bardghji has already set impressive records, including becoming Copenhagen’s youngest player and goalscorer. He also etched his name in history by scoring a Champions League goal before turning 18. His trajectory from a young boy in Kuwait to scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League is a testament to his rising star status.

Future Ambitions and Family Support

Bardghji’s ambition is crystal clear – he wants to be the best in the world, not just ‘the next’ someone else. He dreams of playing in the top European leagues, a goal he is determined to achieve.

Off the pitch, Bardghji’s family plays a vital role in his success. His younger brother, Rayan, is following in his footsteps, while his father maintains an unwavering belief in Bardghji’s potential. Their support is a driving force behind his ambition to conquer the football world.

Kuwait Sports Sweden
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

