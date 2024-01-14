en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne’s Dismissal From Birmingham

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne’s Dismissal From Birmingham

On a blustery day at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s celebrated ex-star Wayne Rooney, along with his wife Coleen and their children, attended a match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. This family outing came in the wake of Wayne’s dismissal as the manager of Birmingham City Football Club, following a string of lackluster performances that saw the team slide from sixth to 20th in the Championship.

A Day at Old Trafford

The Rooneys watched as Manchester United battled Tottenham to a 2-2 draw. The game was a rollercoaster of highs and lows, with United taking the early lead, only for Tottenham to equalize just after half-time. Despite the draw, the match left both teams feeling they could have emerged victorious, particularly Spurs, who dominated most of the game.

Ruminations on Rooney’s Managerial Struggles

Wayne’s visit to Old Trafford was not merely a leisure trip, but also a poignant reminder of his successful past as a player, sharply contrasting with his struggles as a manager. His tenure at Birmingham saw only two wins in 15 games, leading to his termination. This was Wayne’s third managerial position, following stints with Derby and DC United, both of which also ended in disappointment.

Rooney’s Legacy: Then and Now

Wayne Rooney, during his 13-year tenure at United, etched his name in the annals of the club’s history. Becoming the all-time top scorer and winning numerous titles, he left an indelible mark on the club and its fans. However, his recent managerial challenges paint a stark contrast to his illustrious playing career, raising questions about his future in football management. Regardless of the recent turmoil, the visit to Old Trafford served as a testament to the Rooneys’ enduring connection to the stadium and the golden memories it holds for Wayne.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
1 min ago
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
On a chilly night at Borussia-Park, VfB Stuttgart faced defeat at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach, marking an intense restart of the Bundesliga season. The 3-1 scoreline reflected the struggle of Stuttgart, a team that has been grappling with form this season, and the determination of Gladbach, who secured a much-needed win. Opening Salvo The
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
Late Drama in Bundesliga: Stark's Goal Ensures Draw for Werder Bremen Against Bochum
3 hours ago
Late Drama in Bundesliga: Stark's Goal Ensures Draw for Werder Bremen Against Bochum
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
3 mins ago
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
3 mins ago
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
5 mins ago
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
Latest Headlines
World News
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
20 seconds
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
35 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
42 seconds
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
53 seconds
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
1 min
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
1 min
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
1 min
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
India Takes Commanding Lead in FIH Olympic Qualifiers Against New Zealand
1 min
India Takes Commanding Lead in FIH Olympic Qualifiers Against New Zealand
Michigan State Overcomes Rutgers in Pivotal College Basketball Game
2 mins
Michigan State Overcomes Rutgers in Pivotal College Basketball Game
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app