NBA

Rookie Scoot Henderson Nominated for NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Rookie Scoot Henderson Nominated for NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers’ new star, Scoot Henderson, has been turning heads in the basketball world recently. The rookie has been nominated for the prestigious NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, following a string of impressive performances. With a robust average of 21.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, Henderson has been a tour-de-force on the court, hitting a remarkable 46.7% of his 3-point shots last week.

Henderson’s Remarkable Rise

Henderson’s journey to this point of recognition has been nothing short of extraordinary. Scoring consecutive 20-point games and even achieving a personal best of 25 points on December 28, he has proven himself to be a formidable opponent on the court. His unique achievement of recording at least 20 points and 10 assists in two games stands him out from other rookies – a feat no other first-year player has accomplished this season.

Overcoming the Odds

Despite a setback in the form of an ankle injury, which saw him miss nine games, Henderson’s resilience is impressive. He has bounced back stronger, now averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over 23 games. His swift recovery and return to form have allowed him to take over Anfernee Simons’ starting position, where he continues to deliver strong performances.

Henderson’s Promising Future

With these statistics, Henderson is currently ranked fifth in scoring, second in assists, and fourth in double-doubles among rookies. His nomination for NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, alongside stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis, suggests a promising future for this talented player. While the honor went to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Henderson’s nomination is a testament to his skills and potential in the NBA.

NBA Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

