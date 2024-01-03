Rookie Scoot Henderson Nominated for NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers’ new star, Scoot Henderson, has been turning heads in the basketball world recently. The rookie has been nominated for the prestigious NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, following a string of impressive performances. With a robust average of 21.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, Henderson has been a tour-de-force on the court, hitting a remarkable 46.7% of his 3-point shots last week.

Henderson’s Remarkable Rise

Henderson’s journey to this point of recognition has been nothing short of extraordinary. Scoring consecutive 20-point games and even achieving a personal best of 25 points on December 28, he has proven himself to be a formidable opponent on the court. His unique achievement of recording at least 20 points and 10 assists in two games stands him out from other rookies – a feat no other first-year player has accomplished this season.

Overcoming the Odds

Despite a setback in the form of an ankle injury, which saw him miss nine games, Henderson’s resilience is impressive. He has bounced back stronger, now averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over 23 games. His swift recovery and return to form have allowed him to take over Anfernee Simons’ starting position, where he continues to deliver strong performances.

Henderson’s Promising Future

With these statistics, Henderson is currently ranked fifth in scoring, second in assists, and fourth in double-doubles among rookies. His nomination for NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, alongside stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis, suggests a promising future for this talented player. While the honor went to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Henderson’s nomination is a testament to his skills and potential in the NBA.