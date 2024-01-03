Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start in Season Finale for Washington Commanders

Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is primed to start for the Washington Commanders in their final showdown of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. This game marks Howell’s impressive streak of 17 consecutive starts, a first for a Washington quarterback since 2017. Despite Howell’s commendable consistency, the team’s performance has been less than stellar, with a disheartening 4-12 record and a string of seven consecutive losses leading up to this game.

Howell’s Debut Season: A Mixed Bag

Howell’s debut season has seen him throw 20 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions in 16 games. He’s also been on the receiving end of an NFL-high 61 sacks, indicating the need for a stronger offensive line. Despite the challenges, Howell’s resilience under the spotlight has been noteworthy.

High Stakes Season Finale

The season finale against the Cowboys is not just another game for Howell or the Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera’s decision to start Howell could be a significant indicator of the team’s long-term plans. Will the game outcome influence whether Howell remains the starting quarterback in 2024? That’s a question only time can answer.

Looking Forward: A Test of Mettle

Regardless of the outcome of the season finale against the Cowboys, Howell’s performance will be closely watched. He faces a formidable opponent in the Cowboys, who are 13 1/2-point favorites to win. This game provides Howell with a platform to prove his worth and resilience, a quality that will serve him well in his budding NFL career.