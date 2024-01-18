Rookie Jordan Walsh Makes NBA Debut with Boston Celtics

Jordan Walsh, a 19-year-old rookie from the Maine Celtics, stepped onto the grand court of the NBA for the first time with the Boston Celtics during a game against the San Antonio Spurs. The young star, selected 38th overall in the last NBA draft, is the only rookie in the Boston Celtics' team. Although his NBA debut ended without any personal scoring, Walsh's performance was marked by a deep sense of gratitude and resolve for development as a professional player.

From G League to NBA: A Rising Star

Walsh made his mark in the G League, averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over eight games. His performance in the G League was notable, with an impressive 40.8% shooting from the three-point line. Despite not scoring in his NBA debut, Walsh managed to turn heads with his commitment to the game and received a warm reception from the Celtics' home crowd.

Support from the Team and Coaches

Walsh's journey to the NBA was not a solo voyage. The rookie acknowledged the solid support he received from both his coaches and teammates. Even during his time in Maine, he felt the encouragement of his team, which he credits for his successful transition to the NBA.

