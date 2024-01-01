Rookie Goalie Dennis Hildeby Steps Up for Toronto Maple Leafs

Swedish goaltender, Dennis Hildeby, has become the talk of the town after being called up by the Toronto Maple Leafs on New Year’s Eve. At 6 foot 7, Hildeby made a significant impression during his first regular season practice with the team. The 22-year-old 2022 draft pick is geared up to support veteran Martin Jones in the next three games in California. Concurrently, Ilya Samsonov, another Maple Leafs goaltender, has successfully passed NHL waivers and is scheduled to work on his performance with the development staff or participate in practice sessions with the AHL Toronto Marlies.

Recalling Hildeby: A Necessary Move

Hildeby’s recall from the AHL Toronto was a pivotal move instigated by Ilya Samsonov’s struggles and Joseph Woll’s injury. The rookie netminder is expected to dress for his first NHL game and potentially make his debut against Anaheim. With the new de facto starter Joseph Woll sidelined due to an injury, Martin Jones will shoulder the majority of the starts, with Hildeby supplementing him.

Samsonov’s Struggles and Hildeby’s Promise

Samsonov’s recent performance has been less than stellar, with a save percentage of .862 and a 3.94 goals-against average. Assuming Samsonov clears waivers, he will be assigned to the Marlies to work with goalie coaches and support staff. On the other hand, Hildeby has shown promise with a 7-5-3 record and a .919 save percentage in his first North American season.

Hildeby’s Strengths: Size and Attitude

Hildeby’s notable size and attitude have been recognized as assets that could bolster the Maple Leafs. Despite losing his last three assignments with the Marlies, his impressive record and save percentage reflect his potential. With the team relying on both Hildeby and Jones moving forward, Jones’ valuable experience is expected to be instrumental in the upcoming games. Hildeby’s promotion was a necessary step due to injuries and struggles of other goalies. The Leafs are hoping that Hildeby will learn and grow under the guidance of veteran Martin Jones.