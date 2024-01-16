Rookie GG Jackson's Exceptional Performance Earns Praise from Shaquille O'Neal

In a striking display of youthful prowess, Memphis Grizzlies' rookie GG Jackson, the youngest player in the NBA, scored an impressive 23 points in his team's victory over the Golden State Warriors. This marks an important milestone in Jackson's career, having played only his fourth NBA game. The 19-year-old prodigy's performance attracted the attention of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal who did not hold back in praising Jackson's game.

Stepping up in the NBA

Previously, Jackson displayed his potential by scoring 20 points in a game against the New York Knicks, a feat that places him alongside basketball greats LeBron James and Kevin Durant as one of the youngest players to score 20+ points in consecutive NBA games. This achievement precedes his current performance against the Golden State Warriors, a game in which he demonstrated his ability to step up in crucial moments, especially given the injuries plaguing key players in his team.

Endorsement from a Legend

During a postgame interview with NBA on TNT, Jackson expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to prove himself on the court. His performance received high praise from four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, an endorsement that visibly moved the young player. Jackson's gratitude was evident as he acknowledged the honor of hearing O'Neal's commendation, further fueling his drive to succeed.

Propelling Forward

Before entering the NBA, GG Jackson was a two-time state champion and South Carolina Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, proving his mettle on multiple occasions. Now, with high-profile endorsements and impressive performances, Jackson's career is poised for ascension. As the Grizzlies gear up for their upcoming challenge against the Minnesota Timberwolves, all eyes remain on this young talent, eagerly anticipating his next move on the court.