Rookie Baseball Player Triston Casas Sets Sights on Offseason Strength Improvement

In the world of baseball, rookie player Triston Casas, after a standout 2023 season, is setting his sights on further improvement. With a performance ranking in the 80th percentile for hard hit percentage and the 77th percentile for average exit velocity among big league hitters, according to Baseball Savant, Casas is intent on further honing his strength during the offseason.

Aspiring for Greater Strength

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 244 pounds, Casas believes his size should aid him in hitting the ball harder. Despite his satisfaction with his current skills, particularly his footwork and ability to handle ground balls, he is committed to pushing his physical prowess to new heights. His vision for the future is clear: to bring more power to his game.

Impressive Performance in 2023

During his impressive 2023 season, Casas finished in the 89th percentile for expected slugging percentage, hitting 24 home runs, 21 doubles, and two triples across 132 games and 502 plate appearances. In a testament to his potential, he significantly improved his performance in the second half of the season by hitting 15 home runs with a slugging percentage of .617, up from .398 in the first half.

Strength Program: A Game-Changer

Casas attributes his bat speed to his strength program, which he plans to continue while focusing on moving weight faster and more frequently. This is especially crucial as he does not concentrate on lifting during the season. Beyond his physical prowess, Casas is also striving to be a key leader in the clubhouse, working on vocal leadership and accountability. His ambition extends beyond being a talented player in the lineup; he wants to be a central figure in the Red Sox culture for years to come.