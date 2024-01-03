Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre

The Romsey Sports Centre, a part of the Romsey Rapids Sports Complex located on Southampton Road, has temporarily shut down its squash courts. The harrowing decision was made on Tuesday due to a leak in the roof, causing a wave of disappointment to roll over regular players and the local squash community. However, the rest of the facility remains operational, unaffected by the issue plaguing the squash courts.

Unforeseen Halt in Play

Despite the unforeseen halt in play, there is no definitive date for when the squash courts will re-open. Initial communication with potential users suggests a minimum standstill of two weeks, deemed necessary for the completion of repair work. The abrupt closure, while causing a ripple of inconvenience, is paramount to ensure the safety and well-being of all users.

Addressing the Water Ingress Issue

General Manager Ian Souch has confirmed that contractors are expected on site in the coming days to address the water ingress issue. The leak has not only sidelined the squash courts but also impacted the adjacent, now-unused Romsey Rugby Club clubhouse. Souch assures that this unforeseen incident is being handled with utmost urgency and professionalism.

Continuation of Other Activities

Despite this setback, Souch further clarifies that there are no disruptions to the Romsey Rapids Sports Complex itself. All other activities within the complex continue to operate as per schedule, ensuring that the leak only dampens the squash courts and not the spirit of the sports enthusiasts frequenting the complex.