en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre

The Romsey Sports Centre, a part of the Romsey Rapids Sports Complex located on Southampton Road, has temporarily shut down its squash courts. The harrowing decision was made on Tuesday due to a leak in the roof, causing a wave of disappointment to roll over regular players and the local squash community. However, the rest of the facility remains operational, unaffected by the issue plaguing the squash courts.

Unforeseen Halt in Play

Despite the unforeseen halt in play, there is no definitive date for when the squash courts will re-open. Initial communication with potential users suggests a minimum standstill of two weeks, deemed necessary for the completion of repair work. The abrupt closure, while causing a ripple of inconvenience, is paramount to ensure the safety and well-being of all users.

Addressing the Water Ingress Issue

General Manager Ian Souch has confirmed that contractors are expected on site in the coming days to address the water ingress issue. The leak has not only sidelined the squash courts but also impacted the adjacent, now-unused Romsey Rugby Club clubhouse. Souch assures that this unforeseen incident is being handled with utmost urgency and professionalism.

Continuation of Other Activities

Despite this setback, Souch further clarifies that there are no disruptions to the Romsey Rapids Sports Complex itself. All other activities within the complex continue to operate as per schedule, ensuring that the leak only dampens the squash courts and not the spirit of the sports enthusiasts frequenting the complex.

0
Local News Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
38 mins ago
Des Plaines Library Board Greenlights Library Card Access for Rosemont Residents
In an affirmative move to promote better access to library resources, the Des Plaines Library Board has sanctioned a proposal to extend eligibility of Des Plaines Public Library card ownership to all residents of the village of Rosemont. This decision comes with a non-resident fee of $226, an investment towards information accessibility and knowledge proliferation.
Des Plaines Library Board Greenlights Library Card Access for Rosemont Residents
Storm Henk: Local Authorities Battle Aftermath of Extreme Weather
50 mins ago
Storm Henk: Local Authorities Battle Aftermath of Extreme Weather
Fortune Shines on Coaldale: Lottery Win and Historic Mayoral Swearing-In
50 mins ago
Fortune Shines on Coaldale: Lottery Win and Historic Mayoral Swearing-In
Bradford Council Grapples with Significant Financial Crisis Amid Proposed Cuts
45 mins ago
Bradford Council Grapples with Significant Financial Crisis Amid Proposed Cuts
Police Operation in Fountain, Colorado Prompts Shelter-in-Place Advisory
48 mins ago
Police Operation in Fountain, Colorado Prompts Shelter-in-Place Advisory
Albert Lea School Board Elects New Leadership for 2024
49 mins ago
Albert Lea School Board Elects New Leadership for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
32 seconds
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
39 seconds
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
1 min
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
1 min
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
2 mins
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
2 mins
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
2 mins
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
3 mins
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
38 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
40 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app