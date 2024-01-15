en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ronnie O’Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Ronnie O’Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title

Marking a new milestone in the prestigious snooker tournament, Ronnie O’Sullivan, often referred to as ‘The Rocket’, claimed his record-extending eighth Masters title. This triumph came after an intense face-off against Ali Carter, further cementing O’Sullivan’s status as one of the greatest snooker players of all time. The victory not only adds another remarkable achievement to O’Sullivan’s illustrious career, but it also sets a new record for the most Masters titles won in the history of the event.

A Dramatic Turn of Events

From a 3-6 deficit, O’Sullivan managed to bounce back with exceptional skill and composure. The audience at Alexandra Palace witnessed a dramatic turn of events as ‘The Rocket’ fought his way to level the match. With the momentum on his side, O’Sullivan eventually clinched the title in a closely contested finale, defeating Ali Carter 10-7.

Setting New Records

At 48, O’Sullivan became the oldest ever Masters champion. This victory comes 29 years after his first win in 1995, making him both the youngest and the oldest winner of the tournament. In the process, he also set a record for the most centuries in the tournament. Carter, despite his strong performance, has yet to claim a Triple Crown tournament victory.

Looking Ahead

With this win, O’Sullivan now has the opportunity to complete a clean sweep of this season’s Triple Crown events at the World Championship in April. His aggressive approach and unwavering determination have paid off, winning him back-to-back Triple Crown events, following his victory in the UK Championship in December. As the world of snooker looks ahead, all eyes will be on ‘The Rocket’ as he prepares for the World Championship later this year.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
In a stirring display of collegiate basketball, the Creighton women’s team triumphed over Providence with a decisive 81-70 victory at the D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. The game showcased exceptional performances from Creighton’s standouts, Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen, who each contributed 22 points to the win. Jensen successfully landed 10 out of her
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester's Draw Against Bradford City
47 seconds ago
Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester's Draw Against Bradford City
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
48 seconds ago
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
31 seconds ago
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
41 seconds ago
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
41 seconds ago
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
11 seconds
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
21 seconds
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
22 seconds
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
31 seconds
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
37 seconds
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
41 seconds
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
41 seconds
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester's Draw Against Bradford City
47 seconds
Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester's Draw Against Bradford City
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
48 seconds
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app