Ronnie O’Sullivan Criticizes ‘Disgusting’ Masters Venue

In a striking display of candor, seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has openly criticized the venue for the tournament, Alexandra Palace, labelling it as ‘disgusting’ and claiming it makes him ‘feel ill’. The remarks were made while speaking to the media, following O’Sullivan’s victory over Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals.

O’Sullivan’s Discontent

The Masters tournament, held at London’s historic Alexandra Palace, has come under fire from O’Sullivan for its conditions. Despite advancing to the semi-finals, O’Sullivan expressed a strong desire to ‘get out of here’, criticizing the cleanliness, temperature, and overall atmosphere of the 159-year-old venue. His searingly honest comments have not only sparked a debate about the venue’s suitability for premier snooker events but also added an intriguing layer to his upcoming semi-final clash against Shaun Murphy.

Fallout and Reactions

In response to O’Sullivan’s criticism, fellow player Shaun Murphy suggested that O’Sullivan should voice his concerns through the proper channels. The World Snooker Tour (WST) and Alexandra Palace spokesperson defended the venue, highlighting that other players and fans have expressed overwhelmingly positive views about the venue. The WST has also expressed disappointment in O’Sullivan’s comments, hoping to change his mind.

Contrasting Views

Despite O’Sullivan’s stark criticism, Alexandra Palace, which is also known for hosting the PDC World Darts Championship since 2008, has generally received praise for its atmosphere. The venue was notably the site of 16-year-old Luke Littler’s impressive run to the final of the championship earlier in the month. The debate surrounding the suitability of the venue for such prestigious events continues, with O’Sullivan’s comments adding fuel to the fire.