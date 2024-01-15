en English
Sports

Ronnie O’Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament’s Oldest Winner

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a comeback victory against Ali Carter in the Masters final, triumphing with a final score of 10-7. Despite an initial setback of trailing 6-3, O’Sullivan demonstrated his mettle by overturning the game to clinch the title.

O’Sullivan Makes History

This win wasn’t just another feather in O’Sullivan’s cap, but a significant milestone as he became the tournament’s oldest winner at 48. This adds to his unique record as the tournament’s youngest victor when he first seized the trophy at age 19 in 1995. His exceptional longevity and consistent performance have solidified his status as one of the greatest snooker players in the history of the sport.

Rivalries and Reactions

The long-standing rivalry between O’Sullivan and Carter was palpable throughout the match. The two players, who had a notable clash during the 2018 World Championship, have kept the snooker world on its toes with their tense encounters. Reflecting on his victory, O’Sullivan admitted feeling fortunate, attributing his win to a blend of freedom and strategy intended to test Carter’s ability to close out the match.

Looking Towards the Future

Despite the loss, Carter expressed his disappointment jokingly while acknowledging his form, indicating an optimistic outlook for future successes. O’Sullivan, on the other hand, shared his thoughts on his form and prospects for the upcoming World Championship. While he believes he has the potential to win, he would like to feel more confident in his chances. With this victory in his pocket, O’Sullivan has set his sights on surpassing Stephen Hendry’s record of seven world crowns.

Sports United Kingdom World
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

