Ronda Rousey’s Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
The UFC’s class-action antitrust lawsuit has revealed intricate details of fighter contracts and negotiations, specifically focusing on Ronda Rousey’s dealings. An unsigned contract of Rousey with Forza, a subsidiary of Zuffa Strikeforce, was obtained, presenting numerous requests for revisions from her team.

Rousey’s Initial Contract Requests

Highlighted in Rousey’s team’s requests were demands for a significant increase in pay. The initial figure was set at $100,000, with a win bonus of the same amount. This amount was to escalate to $500,000 for each with successive wins. The team also requested a shorter contract duration. Bonuses for non-PPV fights with high viewership and separate negotiations for a potential face-off with Cris Cyborg were other significant requisites. The list also included first-class travel accommodations, medical insurance, and an increase in per diem allowance.

The Final Contract

However, Rousey’s debut UFC contract, inked later in November 2012, did not meet many of these demands. Although she secured a shorter six-fight deal and a standard PPV cut, her base purse was a mere $45,000 with incremental increases of $5,000 per win, a far cry from the original request. There was no special clause for a Cyborg fight, and most of her ancillary requests, such as hotel suites and first-class tickets, were not granted. The contract also retained the controversial clauses her team sought to revise, including exclusivity and extension provisions.

Implications for the UFC

This inspection into Rousey’s contract negotiations shines a spotlight on the contentious business practices and fighter pay issues within the UFC. These practices are currently under legal scrutiny, forming the crux of the ongoing class-action antitrust lawsuit against the UFC. The disparities in Rousey’s initial requests and the final contract underline the power dynamics in these negotiations, raising questions about the balance of power between the UFC and its fighters.

Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

