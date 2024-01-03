Ronaldo’s FifPro World XI Nomination Sparks Controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s nomination for the FifPro World XI has stirred a tempest among football aficionados. Despite his transition to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has maintained his stellar form, netting 38 goals and serving 13 assists in 44 appearances throughout 2023. This remarkable performance has landed him on the 23-man shortlist for the FifPro World XI, an honor bestowed by his peers. However, this decision has not sat well with several fans who question the inclusion of a player from the Saudi league and point out the omission of other notable players like Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah, and Alisson Becker.

Football Fans Express Their Discontent

Many fans have vented their dissatisfaction on social media platforms, with some suggesting a revision in the nomination process. One particular sentiment echoed the notion that if players from the Saudi league are being considered, then players from lower leagues like the Sky Bet Championship EFL League should also have a fair chance. This outcry reflects the fans’ demand for an equal playing field in the world of football.

Ronaldo’s Unmatched Performance

Despite the backlash, Ronaldo’s statistics for 2023 are impressive. He emerged as the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League season with 20 goals and tallied 10 more for Portugal during their successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. By the end of the year, he had secured the title of the world’s top-scoring player. His football prowess is further highlighted by his previous FifPro World XI nominations on 14 occasions and five best player awards.

FifPro World XI: A Matter of Controversy

The FifPro World XI has often been a subject of controversy, with debates swirling around the inclusion and exclusion of certain players. This year, the discontent is palpable, as fans question the inclusion of Ronaldo from the Saudi league while prominent players from more competitive leagues have been overlooked. Despite the controversy, the FifPro World XI serves as a platform to honor the best in football, as voted by the players themselves. The final line-up for this prestigious award will be unveiled on January 15, 2024. The football fraternity is eagerly awaiting the results, even as the debate continues to rage.