Ronaldinho Models for Kidsuper: A Dynamic Fusion of Football and Fashion

At a recent event in Paris, the boundaries between the worlds of fashion and football blurred as Brazilian football icon, Ronaldinho, took to the catwalk for Kidsuper, the street couture brand helmed by Colm Dillane. Known for his pivotal role in the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazilian team, Ronaldinho showcased his modeling prowess in a faux-fur coat, later joining Dillane on the runway, marking a high note in the show's dynamic fusion of street couture and traditional tailoring.
Kidsuper: A Blend of Tradition and Street Couture
The show was a vibrant showcase of the brand's creative versatility, featuring pieces like a sheepskin coat with cut-outs mirroring New York brownstones and anatomical sketches. Zoot suits boasted composite sketches of saints and sinners, an artistic nod to the dichotomy of human nature. A standout moment was a model unraveling a sweater as he strutted down the catwalk, a testament to Dillane's attention to detail and dedication to perfecting his designs.
Celebrating Partnerships and Collaborations
The Kidsuper FW24 collection also celebrated notable partnerships and collaborations. One such collaboration was with Canadian outerwear brand, Canada Goose, and the NBA. The result was a series of paint-splattered outerwear marking the 2024 All-Star game. These partnerships underscored the brand's commitment to blending the realms of fashion, sports, and contemporary culture.
From Louis Vuitton to Kidsuper: Dillane's Journey
Colm Dillane, who has previously worked with luxury brand Louis Vuitton, showcased his influences from the label with multi-collage handbags and man bags. Louis Vuitton's CEO, Michael Burke, was present at the event, extending his congratulations and approval to Dillane, signalling a nod of respect from the luxury fashion industry. Dillane also presented his distinct collage paintings that accompany each show, adding a layer of artistic charm to the event.
The show concluded with Dillane detailing the exhilarating process of preparing Ronaldinho for the show, followed by the crowd's cheers and chants - a fitting celebration for an evening that merged the worlds of fashion, football, and art.