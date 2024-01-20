Roman Reigns Surpasses Bruno Sammartino's Reign, Sets Sights on Historic Milestones

WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, has reached a significant milestone in his career by surpassing Bruno Sammartino's second reign as WWE Champion, marking 1,238 days as champion. This accomplishment positions Reigns as the fourth longest reigning WWE Champion in the promotion's history.

Reigns' Unprecedented Success

Reigns commenced his championship run in 2020 and has since seen unparalleled success, significantly contributing to WWE's financial growth. His continued dominance as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion underlines his importance in the wrestling industry and the potential to become the longest-running world champion of the last 40 years.

Controversies and Dissatisfaction

However, his extended reign has not been devoid of controversies. Debates and dissatisfaction among fans regarding Reigns' authority and the quality versus quantity of his title defenses continue to shape the perception of his championship reign. The upcoming fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble will determine the trajectory of his reign.

Setting Sights on Historical Milestones

As Reigns continues his reign, he has already set his sights on outlasting Hulk Hogan's 1988 WWE Championship reign of 1,474 days and Bob Backlund's first WWE Championship reign, which began in 1979 and lasted just four days less than Hogan's. If Reigns maintains his hold on the title until September of this year, he will surpass these historic reigns, creating a legacy as one of WWE's greatest champions.