Roman Dolidze Indifferent to UFC Rankings Ahead of Headlining Fight Night 235 Event

In the intense world of mixed martial arts (MMA), rankings can often dictate the pathway to opportunities, title shots, and glory. However, for the Georgian UFC middleweight contender, Roman Dolidze, the official rankings hold little significance. As he gears up to headline his first event against Nassourdine Imavov, Dolidze adopts a detached stance towards his current No. 8 ranking and its potential repercussions for a title shot.

Questioning the Relevance of Rankings

With a professional record of 12 wins and 2 losses, Dolidze is a formidable force within the Octagon. Yet, the fighter sees the UFC's official rankings as inconsequential. Drawing on situations involving fighters like Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev, Dolidze raises doubts about the role of rankings in determining title shots. In his view, UFC's decisions regarding fights are largely influenced by what is likely to drive sales rather than purely by the ranking system.

Focusing on the Present

Instead of conjecturing about his ranking's significance, Dolidze remains concentrated on the present. His immediate goal is his matchup against Imavov, who holds a record of 12 wins and 4 losses and is ranked No. 11. Dolidze believes that a win should rightfully earn him a face-off against a higher-ranked opponent, possibly within the top five.

Implications for UFC Fight Night 235

Dolidze's comments come as the anticipation builds for the UFC Fight Night 235 event. As the event's headliner, his clash with Imavov is generating substantial interest, with media day interviews and promotional activities underway. As the fighters prepare to step into the Octagon, the event also carries implications for UFC betting.

As the drama unfolds, Dolidze's indifference towards rankings and his focus on the fight at hand underscore a critical perspective. In a sport often dominated by numbers and statistics, the Georgian fighter reminds us that, ultimately, it is the fight that matters - not the number beside one's name. And as Dolidze steps into the Octagon for UFC Fight Night 235, that is precisely the attitude he brings.