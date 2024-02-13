Romain Grosjean Joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 IndyCar Season

Romain Grosjean, the Swiss-born French driver, is set to make a splash in the 2024 IndyCar season with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR). After two lackluster years with Andretti Global, Grosjean has signed on to replace Callum Ilott in the burgeoning team.

Grosjean's New Chapter with Juncos Hollinger Racing

JHR, which transitioned to a full-time IndyCar team in 2022, has made significant strides since then. Expanding from one to two cars, the team has progressed from top-10 finishes to multiple top-fives in the last season. Grosjean, despite recognizing the youth and growth of JHR, is cautiously optimistic about his prospects with the team.

Cautious Optimism and Personal Goals

While Grosjean is not aiming for wins at the start of the season, he has set his sights on achieving top-10 finishes and eventually improving from there. He expressed his personal goal of completing the Indianapolis 500, a race in which he crashed out early during both previous attempts.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

Despite not securing any wins with Andretti Global, Grosjean looks back on his time with the team with positivity. He is now focused on the upcoming season with JHR and the pressure to prove himself and secure his first win or podium finishes. Grosjean's journey in the 2024 IndyCar season promises to be a thrilling ride, filled with challenges and the potential for greatness.

As the 2024 IndyCar season approaches, all eyes will be on Romain Grosjean and Juncos Hollinger Racing. With Grosjean's experience and determination, and JHR's rapid growth and improvement, this new partnership has the potential to shake up the racing world and make headlines.

