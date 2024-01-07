en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Romain Dumas Secures Fifth Place in Dakar 2024’s First Stage

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Romain Dumas Secures Fifth Place in Dakar 2024’s First Stage

Despite a challenging terrain and an early puncture, Romain Dumas secured a commendable fifth place in the first stage of the Dakar 2024 rally on Saturday, January 6. His co-driver, Loïc Minaudier, also had a strong start, securing the eighth spot. Aveyron team members Jean-Rémy Bergounhe and Lionel Costes finished 24th, and Gard co-driver Valentin Sarreau landed the 29th spot. The stage concluded late into the night as vehicles reached the bivouac after overcoming various difficulties and a delayed start due to an earlier accident.

Regional Participants Shine Amidst Challenges

Despite the demanding course filled with loose stones that caused damage to many competitors, other regional participants in the Ultimate category fared well. The Aveyron team of Jean-Rémy Bergounhe and Lionel Costes secured the 24th position, and Gard co-driver Valentin Sarreau overcame technical issues with their vehicle to secure the 29th spot. Aveyron motorcyclist Vincent Biau endured a grueling nine hours in the special stage but succeeded in reaching the finish line.

Metge Brothers and Martin Bonnet in Top 10

In the SSV category, the Metge brothers from Gard finished in the top 10, as did Martin Bonnet from Lozere, following his prologue victory. The rankings for the Auto Ultimate included teams Dumas – Delfino (Rebellion) in 5th, Serradori – Minaudier (Century) in 8th, Bergounhe – Costes (MD) in 24th, and Lavieille – Sarreaud (MD) in 29th. In the Auto SSV category, De Sadeleer – Metge (MMP) came 4th, De Soultrait – Bonnet (Loeb – Bardahl) 5th, Seaidan – Metge (MMP) 8th, and Vayssade – Rey (Loeb – Bardahl) 12th. In the Classic category, Guy – Mauduit (Caposud) ranked 21st, and in the Moto Rally2, Biau (VB x KRAY&Co) finished 97th.

A Good Start for Dumas

Despite the odds stacked against him, Dumas managed to match his best result in a stage that favored his driving style with gravel terrain and no dunes. The stage was won by Guilaume de Mevius, with Carlos Sainz and Giniel de Villiers taking second and third place respectively. Other notable participants faced time setbacks, including Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb. But for Dumas, it was a good start to the 46th Dakar Rally 2024, setting the tone for the stages to come.

0
Automotive France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
5 mins ago
Sri Lanka Considers Partial Lift of Vehicle Import Ban: A Shift in Automotive Landscape
In a move that could redefine Sri Lanka’s automotive landscape, the government is mulling over a partial lift of the vehicle import ban that has been in effect since 2020, as per insights from First Capital Research. The proposition is significant, targeting the import of compact cars with engine capacities of 1,000CC and 1,300CC. This
Sri Lanka Considers Partial Lift of Vehicle Import Ban: A Shift in Automotive Landscape
A Swan Car, Hyperrealistic Figurines, and Record-Breaking Stunts: A Global Cultural Roundup
2 hours ago
A Swan Car, Hyperrealistic Figurines, and Record-Breaking Stunts: A Global Cultural Roundup
Pune RTO Records Significant Revenue Boost from Special Vehicle Numbers
3 hours ago
Pune RTO Records Significant Revenue Boost from Special Vehicle Numbers
Tesla Charging on Biofuel Sparks Controversy: Green Solution or Greenwashing?
1 hour ago
Tesla Charging on Biofuel Sparks Controversy: Green Solution or Greenwashing?
Tesla Cybertruck: A Beacon of North American Manufacturing
1 hour ago
Tesla Cybertruck: A Beacon of North American Manufacturing
TikToker Spotlights Mechanics' Battle Against Expectations for Free Labor
1 hour ago
TikToker Spotlights Mechanics' Battle Against Expectations for Free Labor
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
40 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
52 seconds
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
56 seconds
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
3 mins
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
3 mins
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
4 mins
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Team New Zealand's Historic 1995 America's Cup Victory: A Retrospective
4 mins
Team New Zealand's Historic 1995 America's Cup Victory: A Retrospective
Kirklees Council Raises Concerns Over Asylum Seekers' Housing Plan by UK Government
4 mins
Kirklees Council Raises Concerns Over Asylum Seekers' Housing Plan by UK Government
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app