Romain Dumas Secures Fifth Place in Dakar 2024’s First Stage

Despite a challenging terrain and an early puncture, Romain Dumas secured a commendable fifth place in the first stage of the Dakar 2024 rally on Saturday, January 6. His co-driver, Loïc Minaudier, also had a strong start, securing the eighth spot. Aveyron team members Jean-Rémy Bergounhe and Lionel Costes finished 24th, and Gard co-driver Valentin Sarreau landed the 29th spot. The stage concluded late into the night as vehicles reached the bivouac after overcoming various difficulties and a delayed start due to an earlier accident.

Regional Participants Shine Amidst Challenges

Despite the demanding course filled with loose stones that caused damage to many competitors, other regional participants in the Ultimate category fared well. The Aveyron team of Jean-Rémy Bergounhe and Lionel Costes secured the 24th position, and Gard co-driver Valentin Sarreau overcame technical issues with their vehicle to secure the 29th spot. Aveyron motorcyclist Vincent Biau endured a grueling nine hours in the special stage but succeeded in reaching the finish line.

Metge Brothers and Martin Bonnet in Top 10

In the SSV category, the Metge brothers from Gard finished in the top 10, as did Martin Bonnet from Lozere, following his prologue victory. The rankings for the Auto Ultimate included teams Dumas – Delfino (Rebellion) in 5th, Serradori – Minaudier (Century) in 8th, Bergounhe – Costes (MD) in 24th, and Lavieille – Sarreaud (MD) in 29th. In the Auto SSV category, De Sadeleer – Metge (MMP) came 4th, De Soultrait – Bonnet (Loeb – Bardahl) 5th, Seaidan – Metge (MMP) 8th, and Vayssade – Rey (Loeb – Bardahl) 12th. In the Classic category, Guy – Mauduit (Caposud) ranked 21st, and in the Moto Rally2, Biau (VB x KRAY&Co) finished 97th.

A Good Start for Dumas

Despite the odds stacked against him, Dumas managed to match his best result in a stage that favored his driving style with gravel terrain and no dunes. The stage was won by Guilaume de Mevius, with Carlos Sainz and Giniel de Villiers taking second and third place respectively. Other notable participants faced time setbacks, including Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb. But for Dumas, it was a good start to the 46th Dakar Rally 2024, setting the tone for the stages to come.