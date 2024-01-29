Roma McLaughlin Returns to Shelbourne FC from Fortuna Hjørring

In the world of football, a familiar face is set to make a triumphant return. Roma McLaughlin, a lauded international midfielder from the Republic of Ireland, has been successfully re-signed to her former club, Shelbourne FC. The move comes from Danish club Fortuna Hjørring and is contingent upon receiving international clearance.

An Esteemed Career

McLaughlin, 25, is no stranger to the football field. Before her stint in Denmark, she left her mark on Shelbourne FC and went on to have a distinguished collegiate career at Connecticut University in the United States. She has also represented Peamount United, the former champions. During her time at CCSU, she contributed to four NEC title wins and earned personal accolades such as the NEC Midfielder of the Year awards and All-America selections.

Return to the Green, Red and Black

Despite her significant involvement with the Ireland squad that qualified for the World Cup, McLaughlin made only one appearance last year and was notably absent from the tournament. The midfielder, however, is not letting that deter her. She has expressed her eagerness to return to Shelbourne FC and contribute to its potential under the guidance of new coaching staff.

A Promising Future

Eoin Wearen, Shelbourne's head coach, has enthusiastically welcomed McLaughlin's return. He commended her desires to be part of the club's promising project and praised her qualities, placing her among Ireland's top midfielders. Shelbourne FC, having taken the league champion title in 2021 and 2022, is set to kick off their league campaign at home against Sligo Rovers on March 9. With McLaughlin back in the ranks, the future of the club looks promising.