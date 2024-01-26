Rolly Romero to Fight Isaac Cruz; Calvin Ford's Legal Trouble; WWE-UFC Crossover Interest

In a recent turn of events, Rolly Romero, the WBA super lightweight champion, has chosen to clash with Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz on March 30, diverting from his earlier plan to face Ryan Garcia on April 20. This showdown is set to occur at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, as a part of the undercard of the highly anticipated Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman event. The main card will kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK (Sunday), marking the debut of the PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video.

Shifting Opponents: Romero Chooses Cruz Over Garcia

With this decision, Rolly Romero has raised several eyebrows within the combat sports industry. His taunts towards Ryan Garcia and the sudden shift in his choice of opponent have left many pondering about the reasons behind this move. Furthermore, the fight with Cruz will not be a title bout, adding another layer of intrigue to this development.

Cruz's Fighting Style: Implications for Romero

Isaac Cruz, known for his hard-hitting style, poses a significant challenge to Romero. This co-main event, set to be broadcasted on Prime Video, is expected to test Romero's mettle and potentially shake up the super lightweight rankings.

Outside the Ring: Calvin Ford's Legal Woes

In other news, Calvin Ford, the renowned coach of prominent boxer Gervonta Davis, finds himself in hot water. Ford was arrested in Baltimore last month due to an assault case and has since been extradited to Nevada to face legal proceedings. This situation adds a layer of uncertainty to the future of Ford's career and his role in Davis's team.

WWE-UFC Crossover: Cody Rhodes's Interest in the Octagon

Adding to the dynamic news within the fight sports realm, Cody Rhodes, a talent from WWE, has expressed his interest in stepping into the UFC's Octagon. This potential cross-promotion could bring a fresh wave of excitement to both WWE and UFC fans.