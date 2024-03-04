Rokt Amplifies Oracle Red Bull Racing Partnership to Boost Female Talent in 2024 F1 Academy

Rokt and Oracle Red Bull Racing have announced an expanded partnership that throws the spotlight on female talent in motorsports by supporting the F1 Academy Program for the 2024 season. The initiative, which aims to nurture and elevate young female drivers on the global stage, will see Rokt branding adorn the Red Bull Academy Program car as it competes across three continents. This collaboration is a testament to both organizations' commitment to fostering diversity and promoting women in STEM and sports globally.

Driving Diversity in Motorsports

The F1 Academy, launched in 2022, serves as a crucible for developing young female talent, offering them the necessary support to ascend to higher echelons in racing. The program provides a platform for females aged 16 to 25, with backgrounds in karting or other junior racing categories, to hone their skills, both physically and mentally. The collaboration between Rokt and Oracle Red Bull Racing aims to spotlight the potential of female drivers and support their journey towards competing in Formula 1. will pilot the Red car for the 2024 series, bringing her commendable experience and achievements from karting and the Italian F4 championship to the fore.

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation and Inclusion

This partnership extension underscores a shared vision between Rokt and Oracle Red Bull Racing to pioneer greater diversity within Formula 1 and beyond. It builds on a foundation laid by initiatives like Rokt the Rig, a global talent search for female sim racers, and collaborative events focused on encouraging women to explore careers in engineering. The joint efforts, including the "Driven Beyond Limits" video series, highlight the stories of female engineers at Oracle Red Bull Racing, aiming to inspire the next generation of women in STEM.

Celebrating Achievements and Looking Forward

To commemorate their ongoing partnership and commitment to diversity, Rokt and Red Bull Racing will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite. This symbolic gesture marks not just the achievements of their collaboration but also the promise of what lies ahead. As the partnership enters its next phase with the inclusion of Red Bull Academy, it sets the stage for a future where women are increasingly represented on the track, in the paddock, and in the broader realms of technology and business.

As Rokt and Oracle Red Bull Racing gear up for the 2024 F1 Academy season, their partnership stands as a beacon of hope and progress. It is a clear message that the race for equality and diversity in motorsports, technology, and beyond, is accelerating, with no signs of slowing down. The success of initiatives like these will undoubtedly inspire other organizations to follow suit, creating a ripple effect that could reshape the future of competitive sports and STEM fields for women around the world.