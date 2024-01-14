en English
Conflict & Defence

Rohit Sharma’s Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Rohit Sharma’s Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket

It was a day of high drama at the T20 International match in Mohali on January 11, 2024, as Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma was seen expressing his displeasure towards teammate Shubman Gill. The bone of contention was a mix-up that led to Sharma’s run-out, a miscommunication that didn’t go down well with the seasoned cricketer.

Incident That Sparked the Tension

Gill’s lack of response to Sharma’s call for a single was the flashpoint. The miscommunication cost Sharma his wicket, and the visibly upset cricketer didn’t mince words while expressing his dissatisfaction. However, despite the heat of the moment, the situation didn’t escalate into a full-blown conflict.

Historical Instances of Teammate Disputes

This incident brings to mind other notable instances in the annals of cricket where teammates have clashed on and off the field. Notably, during the controversial Bodyline series of 1932-33, English captain Douglas Jardine’s tactics caused a rift within the team, especially with players like Gubby Allen and the Nawab of Pataudi.

In yet another chapter of discord, the Indian cricket team of 1936 faced internal strife when the Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram, popularly known as Vizzy, schemed to become the captain. His tussle with teammate Lala Amarnath ended in Amarnath’s abrupt dismissal from the tour.

More Infamous Cricket Feuds

The tour of India in 1958-59 saw another infamous spat, this time between Gerry Alexander and Roy Gilchrist. Known for his quick temper, Gilchrist’s confrontations with Alexander ended in his dismissal from the team. And who can forget the well-documented rivalry between Ian Botham and Geoff Boycott during the 1977-78 England tour of New Zealand? The tension culminated in Botham deliberately running out Boycott in a test match.

These instances, though rare, underscore the pressures and intense rivalries that can sometimes grip players in the high-stakes world of international cricket.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

