Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India

Indian cricket team’s captain, Rohit Sharma, now holds an unwanted record to his name: the most number of ducks in T20 International (T20I) matches for the country. With his recent dismissal for a duck in a match against Afghanistan in Mohali, Sharma’s tally has risen to 11 ducks in 149 matches. Trailing him on this list is wicketkeeper-batter, KL Rahul, who has recorded five ducks in his 72 T20I appearances.

Other Key Players on the List

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, despite their relatively short careers, have both been dismissed for a duck four times in their T20I careers for India. The list also includes the former run-machine, Virat Kohli, who, despite amassing over 4000 runs in the format, has been dismissed without scoring four times in his 115 T20I matches.

More Players with Unwanted Records

Former pacer Ashish Nehra, former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, and current players Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, and Hardik Pandya are also on this list, each with three ducks in their T20I careers for India.

Sharma’s Journey in T20Is

Despite this unwanted record, Rohit Sharma led India to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I, becoming the first player in men’s international cricket to register 100 wins in the shortest format. His record-setting duck came during this match in Mohali, as he set a new benchmark for the Indian team.