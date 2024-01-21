Rohit Sharma Set to Create New Record for Most Sixes in Test Cricket

Indian cricket team skipper, Rohit Sharma, is poised to etch his name in the annals of cricket history, as he stands on the brink of smashing a new record for the maximum number of sixes by an Indian player in Test Cricket. With the impending 5-match Test series between India and England, set to kick off on January 25, Sharma is a mere 14 sixes shy of overtaking the existing record held by former Indian opener, Virender Sehwag, who has belted 91 sixes in 104 Test matches.

Chasing the Pinnacle

Currently, Rohit Sharma ranks third with 77 sixes to his name. He is also just two maximums away from surpassing former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, who resides in the second spot with 78 sixes in 90 Test matches. Sharma's pursuit of this significant milestone is a continuation of his splendid performance last year when he set the record for the most number of sixes in international cricket across all formats.

Leading the Pack

As the captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma will continue to wield the Test captaincy for the India vs England Test series 2023. Among others providing senior counsel is Virat Kohli, a seasoned player renowned for his cricketing acumen. The Test series, stretching over nearly two months, will subsequently give way to the Indian Premier League for a span of approximately 45 days. In addition to this, India 'A' is also slated to face the England Lions in multi-day matches.

Sharma: A Legacy in Making

Sharma's anticipated achievement is a testament to his extraordinary cricketing prowess and consistent performance. His journey exemplifies the tales of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will prevalent in the world of sports. His pursuit of this record, coupled with his leadership role, is likely to add another feather to his already illustrious cap, cementing his legacy in the cricketing world.