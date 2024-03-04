Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid to Skip Dharamsala Practice for Bilaspur Event Ahead of India-England Test

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the crucial fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala, an unexpected turn of events sees team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid missing the team's first practice session. Scheduled to arrive in Dharamsala on the morning of March 5, both Sharma and Dravid have commitments that will see them attending an event in Bilaspur instead, raising eyebrows and questions about the team's preparation.

Event Commitment Over Practice

While the rest of the team has already assembled in Dharamsala, ready for their afternoon practice session, Sharma and Dravid's attendance at an event in Bilaspur has been confirmed by a senior Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) official. The duo is expected to leave for Bilaspur around 11 am, making their participation in the day's training unlikely. Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially confirmed their absence from the practice, the insistence of the HPCA official highlights the prioritization of the event over the preparatory session.

Impact of Weather on Training

Both the Indian and English teams had planned to train on Monday, but adverse weather conditions thwarted their plans. Heavy rains in the region prevented the teams from accessing the ground, leading to a focus on indoor activities and strategies. The HPCA stadium's practice area, although dry in the outfield, presented wet patches that further delayed on-ground practice. With the final Test match against England scheduled to commence on March 7, the absence of Sharma and Dravid from the practice session adds another layer of challenge to the team's preparation.

Preparations for the Final Showdown

The Indian team, having reached Dharamsala on March 3 via a private charter from Chandigarh, is keen to capitalize on the home advantage for the final Test of the series. The match, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, is crucial for both teams. With Sharma and Dravid missing the initial practice session, the focus shifts to how the team will adapt and prepare in their absence. The upcoming Test not only promises to be a showcase of cricketing prowess but also a test of the team's resilience and adaptability under unforeseen circumstances.

The unexpected prioritization of commitments outside the cricket field by key figures such as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, especially on the eve of a significant match, underscores the multifaceted responsibilities of sports personalities. As the team navigates this hiccup, their ability to maintain focus and cohesion will be critical. The fans, eagerly awaiting the final match of the India-England series, will be keen to see how these developments impact the team's performance on the field. With high stakes and national pride on the line, the upcoming Test in Dharamsala is poised to be more than just a game.