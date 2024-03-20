Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Share Warm Hug at MI Training, Quash IPL 2024 Captaincy Rumors

With much anticipation around how their dynamic would be in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, former Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his successor Hardik Pandya were seen sharing a warm hug during the team’s training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on their social media, Pandya is seen walking towards the five-time IPL winning captain to share a hug followed by a conversation that stirred a few laughs.

Leadership Transition and Team Dynamics

After MI had announced the return of Pandya, who played for the franchise between 2015 to 2021 before leaving for Gujarat, in December, The Indian Express had reported that the Indian all-rounder’s return was on the condition that he be made the team captain. Rohit was made to understand the franchise roadmap going ahead around the start of the World Cup. He was informed about the immediate need for a change in captaincy in a series of meetings and agreed with the plan to play under Pandya for the forthcoming season.

Pandya's Stance on Captaincy and Fan Reactions

In his first address to the media ahead of the upcoming IPL season, Pandya had cleared the air that there were no strains in his relationship with the Indian captain. “There won’t be any confusion. He [Rohit] is still the India captain. What this team has achieved was achieved under his belt. I am just carrying it forward. I have played all my cricket with MI with Rohit as captain, so I am sure he will always be around to help me out,” he had said. Even though, the newly appointed MI captain and head coach Mark Boucher had ducked the questions pertaining to the captaincy clause in the former’s new contract, Pandya answered in a measured tone when asked what he made of being a target of several of Indian captain’s fans on social media.

Looking Forward to IPL 2024

Mumbai will kickstart their IPL 2024 under their new captain against Gujarat Titans– Pandya’s previous franchise – on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This marks a new chapter for the Mumbai Indians as they navigate this leadership transition, aiming to maintain their legacy of success while embracing the changes that come with a new captain at the helm.