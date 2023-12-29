en English
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Expresses Support for Prasidh Krishna After Tough Debut

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST
Rohit Sharma Expresses Support for Prasidh Krishna After Tough Debut

On the heels of a challenging debut for pacer Prasidh Krishna during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, India’s cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has stepped up to express his unequivocal support. Despite the debutant and Shardul Thakur’s concession of 194 runs in just 39 overs leading to an innings loss for India, Sharma refrained from harsh criticism, choosing instead to highlight the importance of mental strength in cricket.

Backing Inexperienced Players

Rohit acknowledged Prasidh’s lack of experience in first-class cricket, but rather than using it as a point of critique, he underlined the importance of mental fortitude in the game. He elucidated that the team selections were made considering the suitability for conditions and the availability of players, given that some key players were injured or otherwise unavailable.

Sharma further pointed out that many successful teams fielded inexperienced players. He emphasized that growing pains are often part of the journey to becoming an accomplished player and that the team stands behind Prasidh during this crucial phase of his career.

Appreciating Prasidh’s Potential

Rohit Sharma went beyond just defending Prasidh Krishna’s performance. He expressed confidence in the young pacer, appreciating his potential and attitude. He assured Prasidh of the team’s backing and stressed the importance of seizing opportunities with a positive mindset, regardless of the immediate outcome.

Sharma also highlighted Prasidh’s contributions to the Indian white-ball cricket team, emphasising that Prasidh’s innate talent and potential make him a valuable asset for the future.

Prasidh Krishna’s Journey

Prasidh’s test debut came after only his 13th first-class game, and he had been sidelined for most of the year due to injury. His limited first-class experience was evident during the match, but Rohit Sharma sees him as a crucial player for the future of Indian cricket, a sentiment that he hopes will encourage Prasidh to continue to hone his skills and contribute to the team’s success.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

