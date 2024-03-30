Rohan Bopanna Breaks Record, Wins Miami Open Doubles Title with Matthew Ebden

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinched the Miami Open men's doubles title in a historic victory, marking a significant achievement for the Indo-Australian pair. Their triumph over Croatia's Ivan Dodic and American Austin Krajicek added a prestigious Masters 1000 title to their accolades, with Bopanna breaking his own record as the oldest man to win at this level on the ATP circuit at age 44, a testament to his enduring skill and resilience in the sport.

Path to Victory

The duo faced a challenging path to their victory, beginning the final with a loss in the first set. However, their determination and skillful play saw them rebound in the second set, ultimately dominating the tie-breaker to secure their win. This victory was not just a testament to their on-court synergy but also highlighted Bopanna's historical achievement, surpassing his own record for the oldest player to win a Masters 1000 title, previously set at the Indian Wells.

Record-Breaking Achievements

Bopanna's victory at the Miami Open is a historic milestone, breaking his own record as the oldest man to claim a Masters 1000 title. This win further cements his legacy in the sport, following his remarkable journey that includes a Grand Slam title in men's doubles and reaching the finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events, a feat matched by only a few. His partnership with Ebden has proven to be remarkably successful, with the pair also securing the Australian Open title earlier in the year.

Looking Ahead

With the French Open on the horizon, Bopanna and Ebden are poised to continue their impressive form, entering the tournament as one of the favorites for the men's doubles title. Their recent performances, characterized by resilience and exceptional skill, set a promising stage for their upcoming challenges. As Bopanna continues to defy age-related expectations in tennis, his achievements serve as an inspiration, showcasing that perseverance and dedication can lead to extraordinary outcomes in professional sports.