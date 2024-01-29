Rohan Bopanna: Age-Defying Triumph as the Oldest Grand Slam Champion

In an unprecedented feat, Indian tennis player, Rohan Bopanna, has made history by becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion at the age of 43. A testament to his dedication and resilience, Bopanna's victory represents a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career. His triumph, alongside Australian partner Matthew Ebden, at the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles, was not only his first Major win with Ebden but also his 17th consecutive Open.

Defying Time and Age

Despite grappling with knee issues and being on the brink of retirement in 2019, Bopanna's unwavering commitment to yoga and honing his service has led to this significant achievement. He attributes his longevity and success to Iyengar yoga, citing it as a key factor in strengthening his body and fostering calmness.

Bopanna, with his recent Grand Slam triumph, has shattered the record previously held by Jean-Julien Rojer. Rojer, at the age of 40, had won the French Open men's doubles trophy in 2022 with Marcelo Arevola. This victory, coming after 60 attempts, stands as a testament to Bopanna's tenacity and unwavering determination.

A Landmark Achievement

Furthermore, Bopanna's win at the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final also marked his second Grand Slam title, following his 2017 French Open mixed doubles win. This victory, the 33rd Grand Slam title won by Indian tennis players, not only epitomizes Bopanna's professional excellence but also underscores India's growing prowess in the world of tennis.