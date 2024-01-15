Roger Pogoy’s Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs

After a six-month hiatus due to a major health scare, veteran sharpshooter Roger Pogoy made a significant return to the TNT team on the final day of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup elimination round. Pogoy, who was sidelined following a diagnosis of myocarditis—an inflammation of the heart muscle—, returned to the court contributing to his team’s victory and marking the beginning of his miraculous recovery journey.

Return from the Sidelines

Myocarditis, a condition that affects the heart muscles, had kept Pogoy out of the court since the conclusion of Gilas Pilipinas’ 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign in September of the previous year. After a series of tests, he was initially expected to miss at least six months of play. However, he defied the odds and returned to the lineup in the Tropang Giga’s 116-96 victory over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 21 minutes of action.

The Miracle of Recovery

Describing his recovery as a miracle, Pogoy attributed it to the power of prayers and his determination to overcome the odds. His swift return to the court, despite his physical conditioning not being at its best, is seen as a testament to his tenacity and resilience. Pogoy’s return is a huge boost for the Tropang Giga, especially in terms of offense, as they conclude the elimination round of the competition.

Boost for TNT

As TNT gears up for the upcoming playoffs, Pogoy’s return could not have come at a more opportune time. His experience, sharpshooting skills, and the sheer will to fight back from a life-altering condition like myocarditis make him an essential part of the team. His recovery and return to the court serve as an inspiration for his team and fans alike, and his presence on the court is sure to have a significant impact on TNT’s performance in the playoffs.