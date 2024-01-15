en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Roger Pogoy’s Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Roger Pogoy’s Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs

After a six-month hiatus due to a major health scare, veteran sharpshooter Roger Pogoy made a significant return to the TNT team on the final day of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup elimination round. Pogoy, who was sidelined following a diagnosis of myocarditis—an inflammation of the heart muscle—, returned to the court contributing to his team’s victory and marking the beginning of his miraculous recovery journey.

Return from the Sidelines

Myocarditis, a condition that affects the heart muscles, had kept Pogoy out of the court since the conclusion of Gilas Pilipinas’ 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign in September of the previous year. After a series of tests, he was initially expected to miss at least six months of play. However, he defied the odds and returned to the lineup in the Tropang Giga’s 116-96 victory over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 21 minutes of action.

The Miracle of Recovery

Describing his recovery as a miracle, Pogoy attributed it to the power of prayers and his determination to overcome the odds. His swift return to the court, despite his physical conditioning not being at its best, is seen as a testament to his tenacity and resilience. Pogoy’s return is a huge boost for the Tropang Giga, especially in terms of offense, as they conclude the elimination round of the competition.

Boost for TNT

As TNT gears up for the upcoming playoffs, Pogoy’s return could not have come at a more opportune time. His experience, sharpshooting skills, and the sheer will to fight back from a life-altering condition like myocarditis make him an essential part of the team. His recovery and return to the court serve as an inspiration for his team and fans alike, and his presence on the court is sure to have a significant impact on TNT’s performance in the playoffs.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
4 mins ago
A Panorama of Progress and Challenges: Developments Across the Philippines
A plethora of developments have unfolded across the Philippines, showcasing the dynamic socio-economic and political landscape of the country. From infrastructural upgrades to policy changes and cultural showcases, the nation is witnessing a vibrant interplay of challenges and triumphs. Power, Poverty, and Progress In Cebu City, the business community is wrestling with the rising costs
A Panorama of Progress and Challenges: Developments Across the Philippines
Philippine Coast Guard Rescues Six Passengers in Maritime Emergency
31 mins ago
Philippine Coast Guard Rescues Six Passengers in Maritime Emergency
Caraga Police Apprehend Most Wanted Persons, Earn High Satisfaction Ratings
41 mins ago
Caraga Police Apprehend Most Wanted Persons, Earn High Satisfaction Ratings
SMI Lauded for Support to Indigenous Communities in the Tampakan Project Area
14 mins ago
SMI Lauded for Support to Indigenous Communities in the Tampakan Project Area
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
19 mins ago
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
31 mins ago
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Latest Headlines
World News
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
5 seconds
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
2 mins
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
3 mins
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
4 mins
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
4 mins
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
4 mins
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
5 mins
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
5 mins
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
17 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app