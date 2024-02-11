Rockin' Fights 46: Haitian Fire vs Egyptian Prince - A Night of Unforgettable Boxing Action

February 23, 2024, is set to be a night of intense boxing action as Star Boxing's 'Rockin' Fights' 46 event takes place at The Paramount in Huntington, NY. The main event features a 10-round WBA Continental USA super welterweight championship bout between Wendy 'HAITIAN FIRE' Toussaint (15-2, 8 KOs) and Mponda 'Egyptian Prince' Kalunga (11-2, 3 KOs).

A Battle of Contrasting Styles

Wendy Toussaint, known for his ferocious and relentless fighting style, has earned the nickname 'HAITIAN FIRE' for a reason. With 15 wins and 8 knockouts under his belt, Toussaint is a force to be reckoned with in the ring. His aggressive approach and unwavering determination have made him a fan favorite, and he's set to bring the heat against his opponent.

Mponda Kalunga, on the other hand, is a tactical and adaptable fighter. With a record of 11 wins and 3 knockouts, the 'Egyptian Prince' has proven his ability to think on his feet and adjust his strategy in the ring. His calm and collected demeanor contrasts sharply with Toussaint's fiery energy, making for an intriguing matchup.

Undercard Action

In addition to the main event, 'Rockin' Fights' 46 features a stacked undercard with a mix of established and up-and-coming boxers. John Gjini (10-0, 9 KOs) will face Steven Guachambosa (4-3) in a 6-round super featherweight bout, while New York firefighter Louis 'IL MARTELLO' Maietta (3-4-1) will compete against Tevin Terrance (1-1) in a 4-round super middleweight bout.

The co-feature event includes a 10-round championship bout between WBC Continental America's cruiserweight champion Simone 'THE ITALIAN TANK' Federici (20-2-1, 8 KOs) and former IBO World Champion Blake 'IL CAPO' Caparello (34-4-1, 14 KOs). Danny 'EL GALLO' Gonzalez (20-4-1, 7 KOs) returns to The Paramount for an 8-round super welterweight bout against Keane 'ICE MAN' McMahon (7-3, 4 KOs).

Kamil Bednarek (13-0, 7 KOs) makes his New York debut against Victor Hugo Exner (11-14-2, 6 KOs) in an 8-round super middleweight bout. With a perfect record of 13 wins and 7 knockouts, Bednarek is a rising star in the boxing world and is eager to make a statement in his first fight at The Paramount.

A Night to Remember

As the fighters prepare for battle, fans are gearing up for a night of high-octane action and unforgettable moments. With a mix of championship bouts, rising stars, and established veterans, 'Rockin' Fights' 46 is shaping up to be a can't-miss event for boxing fans.

The main event between Wendy Toussaint and Mponda Kalunga promises to be a thrilling showdown between two fighters with contrasting styles and fierce determination. As the 'HAITIAN FIRE' takes on the 'Egyptian Prince', fans can expect an electrifying display of skill, strategy, and heart.

And with a stacked undercard featuring a mix of established and up-and-coming boxers, there's no shortage of action and excitement to look forward to. From the fierce intensity of the main event to the rising stars making their mark, 'Rockin' Fights' 46 is set to be a night of unforgettable boxing action.

As the countdown to February 23 begins, the fighters are training harder than ever, the fans are buzzing with excitement, and The Paramount is preparing to host another night of thrilling boxing action.

Get ready for a night of fire and fury, as 'Rockin' Fights' 46 takes over The Paramount in Huntington, NY.